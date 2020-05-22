Our state is in the middle of one of the greatest challenges we have ever faced.
Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic will require real leadership in our Legislature that will effectively advocate for our families and communities. I am thrilled we have that kind of leader in Suzanne Woodard, running to represent us in the state House.
Suzanne has never run for office. She has been a nurse delivering babies to families across our region at Providence Everett. She testified in Olympia and spoke publicly about patient care and the health and safety of health care workers and communities.
She is running to make health care more affordable and accessible in our rural district; to secure our region’s fair share of transportation investments so we can improve commutes and invest in infrastructure. She wants to ensure that we leave our beautiful region for generations to come by thoughtfully transitioning our economy and creating clean jobs.
With real leadership, this challenging time can be an opportunity to change the way we do things and do better by our families and communities. We can trust a nurse to do just that.
Janet McKinney
Bow
