The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the injustices and inequalities that have plagued our society and our state for far too long.
Too often, our state representatives in Olympia have not placed people first.
Our health and safety should be a priority; working people should have livable wages; strong education must be the foundation of life and work; transportation ought to meet the demands of our 21st century economy; and sustainable farms, forests and fisheries will create sustainable jobs.
Now is the time to elect people like us to represent our needs in Olympia.
Suzanne Woodard is that kind of leader.
A neonatal nurse for three decades, and now a specialized newborn services educator, Suzanne understands how critical well-trained health care workers are, especially in rural areas like ours.
A union leader, and the daughter of union workers, she knows the value of labor and how important it is to create and sustain well-paying jobs. A longtime advocate for health and labor, Suzanne will put people first!
As our representative, Suzanne Woodard will be an unyielding advocate for our health, delivering needed reforms and investments that will ensure no one has to choose between a prescription or a bill.
She will build on the work already in progress to assist those with mental and behavioral health issues, and tackle the real problem of under-housing across our communities.
Suzanne will stand up for our rural schools and champion the need for affordable childcare. For our health, and the health of our local economy, she will ensure the sustainability of our environment and maintain our quality of life that is so dependent on fishing, recreation and tourism.
Now is the time for a healthy change. Now is the time to elect Suzanne Woodard as our next state representative for the 10th Legislative District.
Albert Ondo
Oak Harbor
