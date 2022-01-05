As we move forward with the Mount Vernon Library Project, we should ask hard questions about the current library staff and if they have the chops to make the next library what we dream it to be.
The answer is an unequivocal yes. Amazing things have been done with the current space. Just walking up to the building gives you a clue to the changes inside. There is a Zen Labyrinth walk and a yellow brick road painted outside the door. The book returns were moved to where people driving up can get to them.
When you walk inside, more of the same. Instead of sitting in an older building and continuing with the status quo, the staff quietly moved things around and made the space something special. It goes far beyond the new front desk. The changes were subtle, and at first, you don't really notice them, but the library is brighter and has more space, and entire book sections were moved to make access better. But it doesn't stop at the building.
This library is alive. The staff has many new faces to me, and they do a fabulous job. I miss many of the old staff, but I've not met a crew of people so focused on making me feel at home and helping me find what I need. Sure, they struggle to make it happen during the pandemic, but they smile while doing it. It takes solid management to get people to all march together to a goal.
Our new library will be in great hands when it is completed, and I hope the current spirit moves to the new space. It's been a long wait, but it will be worth it.
