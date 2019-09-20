Donald Trump’s ineptitude at negotiation is matched only by his ignorance of geopolitics. He is a bully who believes he can browbeat foreign leaders as he once did corrupt building inspectors in Manhattan. Yet around Vladimir Putin he behaves like a whipped dog. Ask yourself why.
His disgusting bromance with Kim Jung Un is going nowhere. Kim is a dictator of the worst sort. His political enemies are executed in public with anti-aircraft guns. During absolutely fruitless “negotiations” with Trump, Kim has rolled out new ballistic missile systems and expanded his nuclear arsenal. North Koreans will starve before giving up their atomic arms. Trump is just too dumb to understand this.
His unilateral trade war with China was lost before it started. Xi Jinping may agree to again buy U.S. soybeans, but the major issues of intellectual property theft and equal access to Chinese markets aren’t even on the table as far as China is concerned. China suffered 200 years of humiliating foreign dominance by Japan and Western powers. They will never be bullied into a deal by Trump.
Since Trump scrapped a U.S. strike on Iran and fired John Bolton, Iran has nothing to fear from us at all. His trade sanctions have been mitigated by China and Russia. Worse, Iran is again building atomic weapons, and we have no leverage to stop them save war or humiliating cash bribes.
Finally we have the Taliban, the murderous Afghan thugs who harbored Osama Bin Laden. Imagine the response from Republicans if President Obama had invited these vile, misogynistic serial killers to Camp David for a friendly chat.
The world is laughing at Trump and at the United States because our president is too dumb to do his job and too delusional to take advice from anyone who disagrees with his idiotic policies.
James Winchester
La Conner
