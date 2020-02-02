Whether you live here in the United States or in a country our president has confused with “toilets,” dishonesty is often richly rewarded.
Ask the Houston Astros, who it turns out won the 2017 World Series by cheating (forbes.com), though since its discovery the Astros’ star has dimmed.
Piles of money are nice, too. The richest lady in Africa, Isabel dos Santos, amassed a multibillion-dollar fortune by stealing from one of those “toilet” countries, Angola, where her father was president (nytimes.com). She and the American companies that aided her theft are under investigation.
Corruption knows no borders. Here, where our president used taxpayer money to extort a “favor” from another country to smear his likely November opponent, corruption swirls in and out of the administration.
A penchant for playing fast and loose with other people’s money followed Wilbur Ross, secretary of commerce, into the president’s inner circle (nation.com), and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who is holding a public resources fire sale for his buddies (hcn.org) has found an equally cozy home in the Trump cabinet.
No wonder.
By now, most know Trump really meant he’d run the country like his business. It’s one of the few promises he’s kept. Build your success on an inheritance of nearly half a billion dollars, add a talent for slick promotion, stiff your contractors, and don’t sweat immense debt, because there’s always more Russian bail-out money to be had (washingtonpost.com).
And now that Trump controls the national Treasury, what’s a trillion-dollar deficit here or there?
Outright bribery is also OK with this president. He has said he’d like to get rid of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (nytimes.com) because it handcuffs American businesses by requiring them to behave honestly.
Makes sense.
When corruption is the commodity, for Trump it’s open borders all the way.
Ken Winkes
Conway
