In the wake of the latest mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, I, like many others, feel sad and hopeless. Will anything ever be done to help with this epidemic of gun violence?
We know there will always be people in society who have become unhinged for one reason or another. There is no way to predict who will lash out and act.
I wonder what would happen if the parents of each of the children who were killed were granted a short audience with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, and maybe even the other politicians who have blocked all attempts to pass common-sense gun control laws.
What if they had to look into the eyes of these parents? What if the parents were allowed to ask questions?
Questions like, “How much did you accept from the NRA this year for your campaign?” or “Please tell me why it is so important to everyone to have the right to own an assault rifle, given that their only purpose is to enjoy shooting or to kill people?”
Maybe they could ask if the heartbreak and devastation they are suffering is outweighed by the rights of people to be able to take their AR-15s to the gun range for some enjoyable target practice.
I wonder if a meeting like this would change anything in the hearts and minds of these politicians.
We will probably never know. I doubt that the parents would ever be granted an audience like that.
