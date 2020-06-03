On May 26, I read the article about how the Sedro-Woolley School District has to trim jobs. I find it sad that they chose to cut the music and art teachers. I have seen a lot of children grow and glow with their art projects and their concerts and then carried this love into their adult lives.
I don’t know how you expect teachers to take this responsibility on. First of all, they aren’t trained or probably some don’t really care about either subject so they do very little with either one, and second, their day is already crammed with other subjects.
Art and music need to be a subject each child experiences because not all children are into sports. I also think that a lot of their money has been spent recklessly. I did not see the reasoning behind the school district buying every child’s supplies for the last couple of years. You gave the teachers the freedom to buy what they needed, but they couldn’t shop the ads for sale items. They had to use a certain company that was not cheap.
I understand that some kids need help, and I think a supply closet with a few items in it would have been sufficient. I also didn’t see anywhere in the article where there will be cuts in the administration.
In my opinion, I think they should take a long hard look at the administration side of this and see who could be eliminated and have someone else doing their job. I feel there are too many administrators. Let’s not make the children suffer because of mismanagement of money by Sedro-Woolley school officials.
Beth McGurran
Sedro Woolley
