With the cruel intentions of the Trump administration to kill as many people on federal death row as they can prior to Jan. 20, it’s important to note that such actions by a lame-duck administration haven’t occurred in over 100 years, when Grover Cleveland allowed three executions to occur between his defeat in 1888 and Benjamin Harrison’s inauguration in March 1889.
Since then, each outgoing administration has halted the federal death penalty (which had been on hold since 2003) during the transition from one administration to another. However, President Trump and Attorney General Barr can’t seem to find it in themselves to mercifully pause the killings but, rather, are rushing to kill those who would most likely be spared by the Biden administration.
Capital punishment has been declining as we have come to realize the often-capricious nature of the punishment. The Death Penalty Information Center reports that over 75 nations have abolished the death penalty for all crimes, including allies such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia. While half the U.S. states still have the death penalty on the books, 22 have outlawed it and three have governor-imposed moratoria.
Most on federal death row have committed horrible, heinous crimes and deserve punishment, as their victims deserve justice. They belong in prison, no question.
However, the DPIC also reports that, since 1973, over 179 American death row inmates have been exonerated; that is, found innocent of the crimes to which they had been condemned to die.
It is unconscionable for this administration to continue its death march. It is abominable to besmirch the holiday season with blood on our hands. It is simply wrong to continue an archaic form of punishment, not justice, in the 21st century.
David Johnson
Mount Vernon
