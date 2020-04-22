Thank you, Skagit Valley Family YMCA, for offering and providing showers to people experiencing homelessness right now. What a gift. My sincere hope is post COVID-19, we as a community are able to come together and determine a way to provide these necessary and needed services consistently and graciously to those who need it or ask for it.
Wendie Granberg
Sedro-Woolley
