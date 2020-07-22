I will vote for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court judge. She cares about our community and is fair and unbiased.
I have known Elizabeth for about 25 years, both personally and professionally. I have followed her path as a student to a civil litigation attorney and as senior deputy public defender.
In all aspects of her work, she strives for excellence, attends to details and is empathetic and passionate about working with our most vulnerable populations, including the mentally ill, the homeless and those with addictions. In all situations, she is fair and does what is right.
Elizabeth has worked with clients from across the socioeconomic spectrum, from wealthy corporations and small business owners to homeless families and inmates on death row. She has dedicated her career to upholding the Constitution and dismantling the many barriers to accessing justice.
Please join me in supporting Elizabeth for Superior Court judge.
Maggie Thompson
Anacortes
