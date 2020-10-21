Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski has a clearly articulated judicial philosophy, which includes a commitment to always uphold the law, to recognize the humanity of every person in the court room and make court proceedings accessible to people from all walks of life who may not be familiar or comfortable with the ways courts work.
Elizabeth has experience of the prosecutor side of things from clerking in the Skagit County Prosecutor’s Office, and from the defense side from her long tenure here as a public defender, currently senior deputy public defender. She has experience in both criminal and civil law. That breadth of perspective is crucial for being impartial as a judge. Her knowledge of the law is outstanding.
Our family is proud to support Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court judge.
Christie Stewart Stein
Mount Vernon
