Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski has impressive and varied experience, but also possesses something I think even more important: the ability to decisively handle every aspect of a difficult, many-faceted job.
Working alongside Elizabeth before I retired from public defense, I appreciated that she was a fierce advocate as well as a good listener. She excels both at legal analysis and compassion. She is one of those rare individuals who, to take a term from basketball, can see “the entire court.”
Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski has the expansive vision and quick, discerning mind that we have come to expect from our judges.
Kathy Prunty
Anacortes
