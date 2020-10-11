I hope you will vote for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court this November.
It is always difficult to decide on the candidates in a judicial race. If you haven't had personal experience with either of them, the choice may seem no better than a coin toss.
But this time many of the judges and commissioners who have served on the court are making their preference known. And they are behind Elizabeth.
Why should that matter to you?
First, these judges know Skagit County. They interact with Skagit County jurors, witnesses and litigants every day. They understand what the county is looking for in a judicial officer.
Second, they know what makes a good judge. They've presided over our boundary line disputes, homicide trials, divorces and probates. They know it takes patience, integrity, mental focus and, when the time comes, the ability to make a decision. They clearly believe Elizabeth possesses these traits.
Finally, they know the candidates. They have read their briefs, heard their oral arguments, seen them interact with clients and watched how they behave under pressure. They have chosen to endorse Elizabeth with that in mind.
Please consider these voices of experience and elect Elizabeth.
Susan K. Cook
Anacortes
Skagit County Superior Court judge, 1997-2016
