I am voting for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court in November. I have known her for 20 years and admire her for working hard to make the legal system equally accessible to everyone.
She is bright and articulate and dedicated to serving the citizens of Skagit County. She has worked with clients from small business owners to homeless families and death row inmates. She has the background and the desire to be a great trial judge.
Vote for Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court.
Mary Kiser
Anacortes
