This letter is in strong support for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski to become our next Superior Court judge in Skagit County. I have known Elizabeth for over 15 years. She is a tremendous choice for this critical position on the bench.
As a local nonprofit CEO, I am endorsing Elizabeth for judge in part because of her strong experience working with marginalized populations in public defense, in mental health proceedings, in juvenile court cases and as a board member of the Northwest Justice Project.
Many of our greatest social challenges today — the opioid crisis, poverty, systematic racism — all find their ways to the courtroom and need a jurist who is not only well versed in the law, but also is empathetic, fair and impartial. Experience shows that Elizabeth is that person for Skagit County Superior Court judge.
Please review your choices, but most importantly, please vote.
Brian Carroll
Anacortes
