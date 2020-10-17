I have decided to vote for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court in this coming election.
I met Elizabeth several years ago when she participated as a resource speaker for the Dream It/Be It Program of Soroptimist International of Anacortes, which was a gathering of middle school girls and women in various professions to encourage dialogue and mentoring. Elizabeth proved to be a relatable speaker, and a lot of the participants responded favorably to what she had to say. I bet a few of the girls decided that they want to become lawyers after their conversation with Elizabeth.
I thought she was bright, caring and articulate, and I am sure that she will bring these same characteristics if she is elected to our court.
Please join me in voting for Elizabeth come November.
Aleli Howell
Anacortes
