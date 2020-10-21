As one of your Superior Court judges, I heartily endorse Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski.
Judges are in a unique position to assess the quality of legal work and courtroom demeanor of attorneys who appear before them. Elizabeth has the experience, qualifications and temperament that would make an excellent judge.
Elizabeth has a sharp legal mind, strong decision-making skills and impeccable ethics. She has experience in criminal and civil law. She understands the judicial perspective must be one of neutrality before determining what is legally correct and fair.
I have seen Elizabeth work with some of the most vulnerable people in our community in a compassionate and professional manner. She treats everyone with dignity, from court staff to opposing counsel to the most challenging individuals in the courtroom.
Her commitment to access to justice will help this community have a court system that serves everyone well into the future. I am confident in Elizabeth’s ability to collaborate with her three judicial colleagues as we focus on keeping Superior Court accessible and safe during the pandemic and beyond.
Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court judge.
Laura Riquelme
Skagit County Superior Court judge
Mount Vernon
