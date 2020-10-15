It is a privilege to endorse Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for the Skagit County Superior Court bench. For over 20 years as a Skagit County judge, I observed hundreds, if not thousands, of lawyers in action. Elizabeth was in the highest echelon when it came to integrity, intelligence, courage, hard work, compassion and people skills. She thoroughly understands the law.
She has a broad and varied background as a law clerk, civil and criminal attorney and civic activist. Elizabeth grew up in Skagit County and graduated from Western Washington University. She received her law degree from Washington and Lee in Virginia, then immediately came back to the West Coast. She practiced in California before wisely returning to her Pacific Northwest roots almost a decade ago.
Elizabeth knows Skagit County. It is important to note that her endorsements include current and past members of the Skagit County bench. She also has the support of numerous present and past members of the state Supreme Court, Courts of Appeals and various Superior and District Court judges. This overwhelming following comes from a group that knows what it takes to be an outstanding judge.
Please vote for Yost Neidzwski as Superior Court judge.
John M. Meyer
Langley
