I am a retired law enforcement officer writing in support of Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Skagit County Superior Court judge. If recent history has taught us anything, it is that reform in all areas of the criminal justice system is necessary if we, as a society, truly want a just and fair system.
She is keenly aware that sometimes those who are victims are victimized again by a system that isn’t always equitable. As a defense attorney she worked toward restorative outcomes that addressed not only the need for victims to be made whole, but also considered sentencing options and opportunities that seek to reduce the chances of a defendant re-offending.
Now is not the time to maintain the status quo on the court.
We need a strong woman who has the courage to propose new ways of doing things with the goal of making the justice system unbiased and balanced for all of our citizens. Please choose Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski as our next Superior Court judge.
Bonnie Bowers
Anacortes
