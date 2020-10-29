I join many judicial colleagues in endorsing Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski as the clear choice for our next Superior Court judge. She is hard working and fair minded; a person of integrity, humility and compassion.
As an appellate judge who reviews cases from Washington trial courts, I know well the factors that contribute to legal decisions able to withstand that judicial review. Elizabeth has diverse experience across criminal and civil law and she is intellectually curious. She understands that tracking developments in the growing body of Washington law helps to minimize the retrial of cases, which in turn protects the parties seeking justice and county resources.
Perhaps most critically in this moment as our courts are responding to the challenges of a pandemic, Elizabeth will be a judge for our future. She is already working in the intersection of a public health crisis and constitutional right to access the courts. Courts are increasingly incorporating technology to address access to justice issues, and she is gaining powerful experience about the practical impacts of these changes on litigants and jurors.
Elizabeth is ready to step into this new role in our community. Please support her with your vote.
Cecily C. Hazelrigg
Mount Vernon
