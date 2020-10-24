I support Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Skagit County Superior Court judge.
I worked with Elizabeth when she was a law clerk for the Skagit County Superior Court judges. I have also observed her as an attorney during many, many court hearings over the years.
As a law clerk, Elizabeth did research for all the judges and appeared in court to hear arguments. We judges would often talk with Elizabeth before and after our decisions about her research and our rulings. Most attorneys will never experience this opportunity. I believe it gave Elizabeth a deep understanding and insight into how and why judges make decisions in all kinds of cases.
She now appears in court many times a week as an attorney. She is prepared and on time, makes logical supportable arguments, and shows respect for everyone involved.
We all want our next judge to preside over fair hearings when all parties have a chance to tell their stories; where the court system is perceived to be neutral by all, and the judge is believed to be trustworthy and sincere. Elizabeth checks all the boxes.
Vote for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski as your next Superior Court judge.
Brian L Stiles
Skagit County Superior Court judge
Sedro Woolley
