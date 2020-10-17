Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski has dedicated her life to eliminating barriers to access to justice.
As a Skagit County senior deputy public defender, she understands the challenges many in our community face, including poverty, mental illness and racial bias. She is intelligent, articulate, compassionate and treats everyone with respect. Her service as vice president of Northwest Justice Project board adds to her record of working to ensure fair treatment under the law for everyone.
Her integrity, mental focus, empathy and impartiality would strengthen the Superior Court and our community. Her work ethic and experience align with the Skagit County Superior Court’s mission to “deliver fair, prompt and understandable resolutions of legal disputes” and “provide equal access to justice”.
I have known Elizabeth for the past 22 years. We grew up in Anacortes together and have chosen to live in Skagit County and work to make our community a better place for everyone. She has our support.
Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Skagit County Superior Court judge.
Kate Smith
Mount Vernon
