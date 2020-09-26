I am going to vote for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Skagit County Superior Court judge, and I hope you will too.
She has the experience and temperament necessary to be a great asset to the judicial system here.
I have lived in Skagit County since 1972 and have worked in the legal system for many years. I have had the opportunity to follow the careers of both candidates since they began practicing in Skagit County. Elizabeth is highly respected by the members of the bar who have worked with her. She is energetic, hardworking and will bring a fresh perspective to the bench.
Please join me in voting for Elizabeth.
Luella Parker
Mount Vernon
