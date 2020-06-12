I’m an old timer who has been protesting on the corner of 12th Street and Commercial Avenue in Anacortes for a number of years.
Last weekend was different. Young people showed up and boy, did they make a difference; they were loud, assertive and determined to be heard. Then they did something unexpected. They walked to the other corner and stood with the enemy and to top it off, they started talking with them. Why didn’t we think of that?
I hope these young people come every weekend to protest. Who knows, maybe some day I will walk across the street and talk with the enemy.
John Martin
Anacortes
