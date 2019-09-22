I am proud to support Bill Wallace in his run for re-election to the Burlington-Edison School Board.
I have known and worked with Bill for many years, sharing a passion for improving the educational experience of our B-E youths.
He impresses me with his thoughtful approach to problem solving and to finding positive solutions for difficult issues.
Both his professional and volunteer experience is invaluable as a school board member.
He is well versed in the needs of our community and its students and has a solid understanding and appreciation for the necessity of balanced fiscal responsibility and exceptional educational opportunity for our students.
Now is a critical time for our district, and Bill’s unparalleled leadership skills and dedication to our community and schools are vitally important. Please join with me in voting to re-elect Bill Wallace.
Kathi Marilley
Burlington
