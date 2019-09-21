Please support and re-elect Rich Wesen and Bill Wallace to the Burlington-Edison School Board. Both of these gentlemen are knowledgeable directors and have done an excellent job for our school district. We need to continue to have good people managing this important asset in our community.
Allen Brown
Burlington
