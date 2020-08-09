Why are Joe Biden and the Democratic Party afraid to have a debate before voting starts?
If Biden has the mental capacity to handle a debate without notes and a teleprompter, let him prove it on a public stage in front of all Americans. And if you are not afraid, then why do the DNC and Biden campaign refuse to move the last debate to a date before the first ballots are mailed out?
To all the people who are leaning toward Biden but still on the fence, demand that we get at least one debate before 16 states mail out their ballots. Do you not wonder what they’re hiding?
The American people deserve all the truth before voting.
Dean Brittain
Mount Vernon
