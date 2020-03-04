Polarization is making our country much weaker.
Instead of focusing on major issues, we are kept distracted by the scapegoating of immigrants, blacks, gays or Muslims. Instead of addressing climate change and both the risks and the financial opportunities it presents, Republicans deny it as it worsens.
Instead of securing a safety net for citizens in terms of health care, education and nutrition, this administration is reducing it. Instead of securing elections, the GOP refuses to acknowledge the serious problems that need to be corrected.
As our infrastructure keeps declining, our attention is directed toward Trump’s wall and increasing military spending. The fact that about 30 million Americans do not have access to clean water (Time) is not only shameful it’s unacceptable. Instead of reducing bloated military spending and investing in intelligent diplomacy, this administration is reducing freedom by vilifying the press and undermining all our democratic institutions.
The national debt, which was such an issue when Democrats were in power, now is a non-issue. It has increased to $1 trillion from $600 billion when Trump took office (Seattle Times). The tax cut he championed strongly favors corporations and the already wealthy. The income disparity this increased is antidemocratic.
Trump is working with Republicans toward bankrupting the country as he did his businesses. Environmental protections are being removed taking us back to the bad old days when air and water quality were toxic and extraction and dumping industries were unregulated and given the green light to pollute.
Is this what citizens want? This is antithetical to our values and perhaps survival as the leading world power. To continue down this road is self-destructive and insane.
Gena DiLabio
Mount Vernon
