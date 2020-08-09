I appreciated the Aug. 6 letter “Science offers best chance for fish.” These days, science is often discounted by those with a strong gut feeling about an issue. The writer, a fisheries scientist with 45 years of experience, urged science over politics as the best approach for managing our fisheries.
I would like to offer my experience as a commercial fisherman in support of this approach.
Over 35 years of fishing southeast Alaska, I was managed by the Alaska Department of Fish & Game. That agency was light on political influence, and heavy on science and research.
I fished every one of those years, under strict and sometimes painful restrictions. I witnessed over those years the sharp decline of the much larger Canadian salmon fleet, a fleet under a far more political management regime.
Over time, I came to realize that Alaska’s management restrictions were keeping me in business long term. More important, conservative management is the right thing to do for the resource and the environment, both here and in Alaska. Future generations may enjoy the beauty and bounty we’ve experienced.
However, with climate change and human overpopulation, the world’s fisheries are facing catastrophic declines. Our north Pacific fisheries are not immune, and pretending otherwise is a recipe for disaster.
Allowing ill-advised harvests, sports or commercial, against the recommendations of science-based management is a tragedy.
We have knowledge, and with knowledge there is hope. We know that salmon are an amazingly durable, renewable resource — if we would only give them a chance.
Salmon can survive even us, the most destructive species of all. And we can help them. That is because we, too, are capable of being amazingly adaptive and renewable creatures.
Also, we have the gift of reason, if we choose to use it. Please listen to the scientists, and be a part of the solution.
Dennis Parent
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.