In the bonanza of examples Trump provides, it’s impossible to pick the perfect illustration of his venality, but this one comes close.
The White House and Republican senators have fussed around, delaying the next COVID-19 stimulus package past the expiration of the old one. The say a $600/week unemployment payment (a princely $15/hour or $29,250/year) would encourage the sin of sloth in those who don’t happen to be millionaires.
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump has golfed 21 times on the taxpayers’ dime since March 1 when he began to notice this COVID thing might present a little problem.
Since becoming president, Trump’s golf trips have cost taxpayers nearly $140 million (about 340 years of presidential salaries), much of it paid into the coffers of his resorts (huffingtonpost.com).
A very well-paid vacation, indeed.
But easy grifting is not enough for Trump and his Republicans. There’s the casual cruelty, too.
With their reluctance to approve a measure the House enacted months ago, Republicans are not just saying that the millions who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own are too lazy to work, but that $15/hour makes the even lower wages paid to millions of the working poor look even worse.
Now desperate to restart the economy in the midst of a pandemic that their conscious ignorance spurred to new heights, some Republicans have rediscovered their occasional fear of the deficit demon, while others apparently believe that consumers with no money can power an economy. Ignorance can be cruel, too.
But while short on economic sense, Republicans do understand political power. Senate Majority Leader McConnell, who is in a tight re-election race, now says he’s for the $600 unemployment benefit (nytimes.com).
Senator McConnell must realize that once out of power, the Republicans’ days of easy grifting and casual cruelty will abruptly end.
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.