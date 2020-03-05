Here’s what happens when you elect a president who doesn’t believe in science and yet must deal with the threat of a contagious new virus: You worry.
“Two-thirds of the global population might pick up the coronavirus before all is said and done” according to Ira Longini, an advisor to the World Health Organization. Trump said the virus will just “disappear” and more recently, that the entire world-wide pandemic is just a “hoax,” perpetrated by the Democrats.
In contrast, when President Obama was in office and the ebola virus threatened the world, he immediately met with top CDC scientists and set up the Pandemic Response Team whose success is the reason the ebola virus never reached our shores.
Where is Obama’s Pandemic Response Team now that we need them? Unfortunately, Trump fired the team and decimated the Centers for Disease Control by eliminating 700 employees.
Recently he called for even more budget cuts to the CDC even in the midst of this pandemic. Robert Redfield, Trump’s appointment to head the CDC, is responsible for the shortage of the virus testing kits desperately needed now.
The Trump administration may be contributing to the spread of this coronavirus. Over the CDC’s objection, they put 14 infected people from a quarantined ship on a plane with other healthy passengers. Sadly, many of these newly exposed people may develop the disease and carry it to their communities.
Who did Trump send to deal with the infected and exposed passengers? Not trained professionals from the CDC, but untrained people from Health and Human Services. Their lack of training and protective gear put them at risk of falling ill themselves, potentially spreading the disease even further.
I’m a person with compromised lungs and a less-than-hardy immune system. I’m worried about this new virus, but I fear my president is not.
Pat Pickett
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.