Labor Day, meant to honor and appreciate the workforce in America, will be particularly poignant for many this year for a variety of reasons.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a lot of jobs were lost. Now that things are a bit closer to normal — whatever that has become — the national unemployment rate is down to 5.2%. Job growth, though sluggish in August, was still growth. However, people aren’t necessarily returning to jobs they had before.
Staffing shortages have contributed to empty spots on store shelves, businesses closing more often or earlier than usual, items removed from restaurant menus and some still operating under full capacity.
We can see a bit of the aftermath of what the first year-and-a-half of COVID-19 has done to our workforce.
Things have changed. Our workforce has changed. Some industries are struggling — restaurants come first to mind. The demand for workers has driven up pay in that industry and others. Prices keep rising.
Demand has exceeded supply, and meanwhile, the pandemic continues and uncertainty along with it.
But Monday is a holiday, and we have more reason than ever to appreciate workers across America and especially here at home.
We are thankful for all the people who work with us at Skagit Publishing. We know how hard they work — in every department — because we see it every day.
We are thankful for the people who have worked through the pandemic at our local grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses. And for those who stuck it out at restaurants and small businesses when the pressure was on and the options were few.
We are thankful for the educators who learned to fly backward and sideways as they guide our children toward the education they need to thrive in this world, which stops for no one and certainly no pandemic.
We are thankful for the first responders who continue to risk their lives for others — not only from the dangers they can see, but those they cannot. Emergencies stop for no one either.
We are thankful for the health care personnel who also have stood bravely in the face of invisible danger to care for those of us who are sick.
We are thankful for the workers in nursing homes who care for the most vulnerable among us and the home health care workers whose presence helped many people stay safe in their homes.
Factory workers, farmworkers, construction crews, road maintenance — and so many more. All are ultimately essential.
Politics have divided us so deeply that we often argue over things most never would have dreamed. But let’s hope it is not a questionable fact that this country requires a thriving workforce. It’s the engine that keeps us going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.