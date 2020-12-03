COVID-19 burst onto the scene in late 2019 and has transformed 2020 into a year we can’t wait to end.
Worldwide, at least 55 million have been infected and 1.3 million have died, while in the U.S. there have been 11 million confirmed cases and about 270,000 deaths. The long-term effects in survivors remain unclear, but worrisome data indicates that many may have long-lasting lung, heart or neurologic issues (brain fog, headaches and weakness). Aggressive efforts to limit the pandemic and avoid overrunning medical systems have caused major collateral economic and social damage.
The Northern Hemisphere is in the grips of the predicted fall/winter surge, triggered by cooler weather, crowded indoor settings and “pandemic fatigue.” Governments are reinstating closures of businesses and offices and advocating abandonment of holiday gatherings. These broad-brush social measures will prove effective, but will again extract a painful cost.
This new surge differs in important ways from what occurred in the spring and summer as we now know much more about the virus. Multiple studies have shown that half or more of all infections are asymptomatic, and even people who develop symptoms can transmit virus two days or so prior to illness. Given the virus’s ability to spread without symptoms, efforts to control it cannot be limited to isolating the sick.
Given that it spreads primarily by respiratory droplets and that indoor crowding, coughing, singing and talking facilitate transmission, several simple measures can dramatically slow this epidemic over the next few months: social distancing, handwashing and quarantine.
Masks are effective in three critical ways: First, they reduce viral spread from an infected person. Second, masks reduce the risk to the wearer of contracting the infection. And third, even if you contract the virus through your cloth mask, infection likely will be less severe as fewer viruses will be inhaled.
Some have argued that masks can’t work as the viruses are smaller than the weave of a cloth mask. This is incorrect as most virus is attached to the larger respiratory droplets expelled by an infected person, and even a cloth mask can effectively reduce inhaled or exhaled viral particles.
During the first months of this pandemic, we were limited to these broad-brush methods of control, however, multiple major innovations are now available. Testing is faster and more accurate, allowing screening of vulnerable populations, rapid confirmation of infection and improved contact tracing. Therapies have been tried, and though some have been found ineffective (e.g., hydroxychloroquine), we now use a range of effective interventions, including antiviral drugs and monoclonal antibodies that target the virus and can be useful early in the disease, as well as steroids for the most severe cases. Better antivirals and inhaled interferon may bring benefits in the near future.
The bright light at the end of the tunnel is, of course, vaccines. In recent weeks, two U.S.-produced vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) reported early efficacy data and reported that 95% of vaccine recipients were protected from clinical disease when compared to those who got the placebo. The Russian vaccine, Sputnik 5, has reported a 92% efficacy. This speed of vaccine development is unprecedented.
In December 2019, the first cases of COVID-19 were identified, and by January 2020 the causative SARS-2 virus’s genetic sequence had been published. Now, only 10 months later, three vaccines are clearing the final hurdles before widespread use, and several more will report results in the coming months. Side effects have so far been minimal, and the FDA continues to closely monitor the safety and efficacy data.
While we now know that the vaccines prevent disease, we don’t know yet if a vaccinated person exposed to virus may still develop an asymptomatic infection and spread the virus even while protected from clinical disease. Also unclear is how long the vaccines will protect, though most experts expect at least a year.
What is important now is to redouble our efforts to avoid infection until widespread use of vaccines interrupts this pandemic sometime in 2021. It is worth remembering that the most poignant casualties of the Great War were the thousands killed and wounded in the six hours before the scheduled armistice at 1100 on Nov. 11, 1918. These lives were needlessly lost in a war whose outcome had already been decided. Let’s make certain that we and our families avoid a similar fate. Though front-line workers and those living in crowded conditions may be unable to avoid some viral exposure, most of us can dramatically reduce our risk.
The end of this pandemic is now within sight, and our use of the simple tools available to all of us can help us make it to the vaccine-mediated end of this devastating pandemic.
— A Skagit County native, Mark Wallace, M.D., graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, served his residency at the University of Washington and a fellowship in infectious disease at Naval Medical Center San Diego. He trained in tropical medicine and was a clinical professor at three medical schools. He has published more than 200 articles in peer-reviewed literature.
