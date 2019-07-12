Local advocacy groups are cheering the announcement of a state lawsuit against the Navy opposing increased jet training on and around Whidbey Island.
The state filed a suit Tuesday along with Citizens of the Ebey’s Reserve (COER) against the Navy under the National Environmental Policy Act, amplifying the voices of islanders who have been fighting to halt Navy training at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island for decades.
"It changes everything for us,” COER director and litigation lead Paula Spina said after the filing."If it was just us filing, maybe the Whidbey News-Times would be reporting on it. (The state has) a much bigger megaphone than we could ever achieve."
The suit comes after the Navy released plans in March to add 36 EA-18G Growler jets at Outlying Field Coupeville on Whidbey Island, increasing aircraft activity from 90 to 360 hours, or about 100,000 takeoffs and landings each year.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleges the Navy failed to adequately measure impacts to public health and to wildlife in its review process of the proposed expansion, according to a news release from his office.
The Navy does not comment on pending litigation, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
For residents who’ve been fighting for this for decades, action from Ferguson's office validates their complaints.
In a news release, COER thanked Ferguson and his staff for "taking a hard look" at the Navy's plans for Growler fleet expansion and "unequivocally saying to the Navy that this decision is unreasonably harmful, unsustainable, and contrary to federal law."
“We’re not meant to be a military training ground,” longtime Lopez Island resident Rhea Miller said.
Now chair of the Sound Alliance Board on Lopez Island, Miller dealt with the sound of EA-6B Prowlers silently for years. But when the Navy added Growlers to the mix, Miller said it marked an “exponential” increase in noise.
"Our ultimate goal is to convince the Navy this is an inappropriate place to base jets for training purposes," Spina said.
Members of Congress who represent the region have decided not to comment on the lawsuit, instead focusing on legislation addressing the problem.
“I will continue to work in Congress to address the impacts of jet noise on local communities,” U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen-D, Wash., said in a statement issued Wednesday. “The House (National Defense Authorization Act) includes provisions I authored to conduct real-time noise monitoring around Navy installations, make noise mitigation available for homes near bases and increase budget authority for engine noise reduction research.”
He said these provisions would allocate funding in noise reduction technology and noise mitigation for the community.
"The lawsuit has no impact on my work in Congress," he said Thursday in a phone interview.
Larsen has expressed concern in the past with the Navy’s plan to concentrate Growlers around NAS Whidbey and requested answers about its decision-making process.
“The announcement of the Navy’s preferred alternative represents a significant increase in both flights and noise, particularly for areas around the outlying field in Coupeville,” he said in a June 25, 2018 news release.
On Thursday, he said that the answers he received were "wanting," but said he didn't recall details of the Navy's response.
The provisions Larsen mentioned in his recent statement are similar to those in an amendment championed by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., in the Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act.
Cantwell's amendment requires real-time noise monitoring at NAS Whidbey and at the Outlying Field near Coupeville, and provides for $1 million in funding, said Reid Walker, spokesperson for Cantwell.
The act passed the senate June 27, and is awaiting action in the House.
A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said she doesn’t comment on pending litigation, but said she will continue to work with residents and the Navy to ensure both the residents and the Navy have their voices heard on this issue.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.