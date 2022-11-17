Loved by both security and operations teams, OpsHelm goes beyond identifying cloud misconfigurations to remediating them in seconds, ensuring orgs are automatically secured against the most common cloud threats.

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsHelm announced today that it's coming out of stealth to release its automated security remediation product, helping businesses build more secure and resilient cloud environments. After securing funding in April 2022 from Fika Ventures, Garuda Ventures, Community Access Fund, and industry leaders Patrick Thompson (co-founder and CEO of Iteratively, acquired in 2021 by Amplitude), and Andrew Peterson (co-founder of Signal Sciences, acquired in 2020 by Fastly), OpsHelm has expanded its team and has enlisted design partners and initial customers ranging from tech unicorns to multi-billion dollar public companies.


