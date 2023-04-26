SwitchUp's 8th annual rankings, based on over 26,000 student reviews from the last five years, highlight the top bootcamps in the United States and across the world.
KIRKLAND, Wash., April 26, 2023 Optimal's SwitchUp has released the 2023 Best Bootcamps rankings to help prospective students learn the basics of coding, expand their skills, and launch careers in the tech industry. Analyzing thousands of student and alumni reviews, SwitchUp ranked the best programs for coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, data science, digital marketing, product management, and UX / UI design.
‒SwitchUp's reviews cover crucial elements of the bootcamp experience: curriculum, quality of instruction, and job support,– said Optimal CEO Sung Rhee. ‒Don't be discouraged by news of recent layoffs — there will always be tech jobs available, and these bootcamps are bridging the gap for students who want to break into the industry.–
The rankings are based on over 26,000 verified student and alumni reviews from the last five years, factoring in both overall review average and total number of reviews. As the majority of SwitchUp's users live in the United States, the general rankings are exclusive to bootcamps with US representation. For students seeking international programs, the online-specific rankings include both US and international institutions.
‒Most of our rankings recognize the best bootcamps in the United States, but we also wanted to showcase other outstanding opportunities abroad," Rhee said. "Our online rankings include international bootcamps so students have the opportunity to learn from top notch instructors around the world."
This year, bootcamps Actualize, LearningFuze, and Clarusway topped the overall coding list for their highly rated programs. Each bootcamp achieved average scores of nearly five stars based on hundreds of student reviews for their online and in-person coding programs.
About Optimal™
Optimal helps prospective students make informed, data-driven decisions to improve their higher education experience and their post-graduate careers. The company provides over 85,000 in-depth student reviews, as well as college and bootcamp rankings for every major through its three major products, SwitchUp, OnlineU, and GradReports. Optimal's tools and services provide accessible and transparent data regarding post-graduate outcomes that give students educational paths that lead them to success, without burdening them with insurmountable debt. https://www.optimal.com
