In this free webinar, learn about optimizing pre-clinical drug development by decoding genetic information stored in the adaptive immune system's T-cell and B-cell receptors.

TORONTO, Ontario and SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attendees will learn about the basics of immune receptor profiling, as well as how immunosequencing can be applied to advance drug discovery and develop targeted therapies. The featured speaker will discuss how to use immunosequencing in pre-clinical mouse models to identify biomarkers and prioritize drug candidates.


