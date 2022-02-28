.Periods of moderate rain will continue through the morning hours
today before tapering to scattered showers by the afternoon. Most of
the hydrologically significant rainfall is coming to an end this
morning, however, area rivers will likely to continue to rise across
Skagit and Snohomish Counties in response to persistent rainfall
over the last 24 to 36 hours.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor and Skagit. In west central Washington,
Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Anna kayaks in her Citrine Yellow Origami Paddler.
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origami Paddler is a small company with big dreams, and a worldwide group of backers and customers seem to think they're onto something special.
Origami Paddler has fulfilled all Kickstarter Pledges, launching them into their next phase: fulfilling 20K pre-orders!
Less than two years ago, co-founders Tim Niemier and Paul Hoyt came together in the midst of a pandemic to launch their idea on Kickstarter - the Origami Paddler, the world's first folding kayak and stand up paddleboard in one. The Kickstarter campaign was a near instant success, amassing over 10,000 orders and quickly claiming the record for the most successful watercraft campaign the platform has ever seen.
Since the close of the Kickstarter campaign in September 2020, Niemier, Hoyt, and their team have worked to garner an additional 20,000+ pre-orders - and that's just the beginning. Their goal is to get "a billion butts in boats!" This month marks a major milestone towards that goal- Origami Paddler has successfully fulfilled all U.S. and Canadian Kickstarter Pledges and has prepared all International Kickstarter Pledges to ship as well.
Despite the challenges of starting a venture during the COVID-19 pandemic, they took an idea and brought it to life, delivering to thousands the opportunity to find inner peace out on the water. They're now fulfilling pre-orders and hope to be shipping from inventory before the start of the summer season.
Tim Niemier, a southern California native, is a world-renowned boat sculptor and the founder of Ocean Kayak. Paul Hoyt, who calls northern California home, is an experienced business coach, and creator of the Mind Sequencing Program. Together, they bring a wide variety of skills and a plethora of experience and expertise, not to mention a wise sense of humor.
