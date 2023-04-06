OSNexus has certified the Seagate Exos CORVAULT for use with its QuantaStor software-defined storage platform, enabling scale-up and scale-out cluster configurations deployed with two layers of erasure coding for enhanced data durability.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage, today announced integration and certification of Seagate® Exos® CORVAULT™ for use with QuantaStor 6.


