OSNexus has certified the Seagate Exos CORVAULT for use with its QuantaStor software-defined storage platform, enabling scale-up and scale-out cluster configurations deployed with two layers of erasure coding for enhanced data durability.
BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage, today announced integration and certification of Seagate® Exos® CORVAULT™ for use with QuantaStor 6.
OSNexus QuantaStor now integrates with Seagate Exos CORVAULT enabling scale-up and scale-out cluster configurations deployed with two layers of erasure coding provided by the CORVAULT and a second layer provided by QuantaStor. QuantaStor also monitors CORVAULT systems to provide distributed management and alerting.
Seagate's Exos CORVAULT is a fully configured, self-healing, direct-attached storage array which combines Seagate's highest capacity enterprise disk drives with Seagate's ADAPT and Autonomous Drive Regeneration (ADR) data protection and self-healing technologies. The CORVAULT system presents logical disk groups instead of physical disks to the QuantaStor software and also implements hardware-based erasure coding data protection, which reduces the server CPU resources needed to run QuantaStor by 50% as compared with using JBODs.
QuantaStor uses the CORVAULT's built-in VelosCT™ ASIC-based ADAPT erasure coding to enable faster system performance and simplified maintenance with faster drive rebuilds within each CORVAULT storage array, eliminating east/west network disk rebuild traffic resulting in less backend system pressure. QuantaStor implements a second layer of erasure coding between CORVAULT systems, significantly increasing system data durability up to 14 9's.
"The Seagate CORVAULT systems combined with QuantaStor has enabled us to deliver public-cloud like solutions to our customers with over 14x 9s of data durability," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. "This is made possible with double-layer erasure coding (QuantaStor + CORVAULT) combined with the integration of CORVAULT management and monitoring into the QuantaStor platform."
"As Seagate continues to grow drive capacity with advanced technology such as heat assisted magnetic recording (HAMR), it becomes increasingly important to deliver integrated solutions that reduce maintenance and operational costs," said Eric Salo, Vice President of Product and Business Marketing at Seagate. "We are excited about QuantaStor's integration with CORVAULT as it enables IT organizations to implement scale-out and scale-up file, block and object storage solutions with additional 9s of data durability and lower operational costs."
As compared with a JBOD implementation, QuantaStor Scale-out with Seagate Exos CORVAULT delivers:
50% lower server CPU and RAM requirements
50% lower maintenance with ADAPT+ADR
10% lower OSNexus software license costs
Increased data durability from 99.999% up to 99.999999999999%
OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.
About OSNexus
Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution. QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.
