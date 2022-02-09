BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNEXUS, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced that its QuantaStor software-defined storage platform will now have Virtual Storage Appliances (VSAs) available in IBM's Gen 2 Data Centers.
QuantaStor Virtual Storage Appliances provide an easy way to deploy dedicated NAS, SAN, and S3 Object storage appliances in the IBM Cloud. QuantaStor's built-in Storage Grid technology enables multiple instances to be combined together to deliver scale-out storage clusters that can span IBM datacenters.
IBM's next-generation data center represents the next evolution of the converging IT infrastructure, where server, storage, network and virtualization resources are abstracted from the underlying hardware and workloads run on the most appropriate combination of resources, whatever they may be. In this environment, software provides the intelligence for managing the infrastructure dynamically and holistically, based on real-time workload needs. The next-generation data center transforms a static IT infrastructure into a dynamic, workload-aware infrastructure that can anticipate demands and respond with incredible speed.
"OSNEXUS is excited to have QuantaStor available as a virtual storage appliance (VSA) in the IBM Cloud next-gen data centers," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "IBM customers have been deploying QuantaStor on bare metal instances for over a decade now. With QuantaStor available on both bare metal and as a VSA we expect this to further accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud strategies at IBM."
QuantaStor VSA Key Features
NAS
Provides NFSv3/v4 and SMBv2/v3 protocol support with Active Directory integration to deliver file storage to VMs, containers, and servers.
SAN
Provides iSCSI and NVMeoF TCP support to deliver block storage to VMs, containers, and servers.
S3-Compatible
Deploy three or more QuantaStor instances to build a dedicated S3 compatible object storage cloud with flexible erasure-coding options.
S3 Reverse Proxy
Bridge your IBM Direct Link systems to IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS) over the internal IBM network using QuantaStor's reverse proxy feature.
NAS Gateway to IBM COS
Connect your QuantaStor VSA to your IBM COS account to present your buckets as NAS storage accessible via SMB and NFS protocols.
Remote Replication
Replicate data to/from other QuantaStor systems on IBM bare-metal instances or on-prem systems to implement a hybrid cloud strategy.
To access QuantaStor Virtual Storage Appliances in the IBM Cloud, visit cloud.ibm.com.
About QuantaStor
OSNEXUS QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.
About OSNEXUS
Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.
QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.
