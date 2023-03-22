NSF Phase IIB Grant awarded to OtoNexus Medical Technologies for ultrasound platform technology.

SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtoNexus Medical Technologies is transforming and simplifying how middle ear infections are evaluated with its cutting-edge diagnostic platform. The company has just announced that it has been awarded a highly prestigious National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase IIB Grant, placing it among an elite group of companies chosen to receive extended funding. The Phase IIB grant is based on the results achieved in Phase I and II and the scientific and technical merit and commercial potential of the OtoNexus technology.


