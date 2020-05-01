On the 50th year of our Earth Day celebrations, we are in a unique position to pause and focus on home.
Earth Day reminds us that there are things we can do to benefit our greater home, the planet. What have you been doing with the extra time around the house? Has it been easier to notice what it is you are throwing away?
One of the simplest starting points as we reconnect to home is how we handle our daily waste generation. Here are two things you can do to make a positive impact.
Recycle right
Just as we caught up to changes in the recycling bin, in one fell swoop our whole world changed. Recycling is one thing we can do well at home and improve on when we have more time to focus.
Several keys to good recycling remain the same, like making sure recyclables are clean and empty of all food and liquids, and emptying recyclables out of bags and boxes into the cart so they can be easily sorted at the recycling center.
By being a strict recycler and recycling only the things that can be recycled, you help reduce contamination in the recycling stream and support the economic stability of curbside recycling.
What can be recycled
Many of the traditionally recyclable items remain the same. Labels on containers do not need to be removed.
n Plastic: Jugs, dairy tubs, bottles
n Cardboard
n Mixed Paper: magazines and catalogues, newspaper, office paper, envelopes (plastic windows OK), inserts and flyers, egg cartons, paperback books, dry food boxes (plastic liners removed)
n Metal: Aluminum cans, steel and tin cans
n Glass: bottles and jars
What cannot be recycled
The largest changes that effected our recycling practices this year included items in the plastic and mixed paper categories.
n Plastic: no cups, no clamshells, no styrofoam, no plastic lids and caps, no shaped plastic packaging, deli containers, plastic forks, knives, and spoons from takeout orders
n Mixed paper: no shredded paper, no milk cartons, no frozen-food boxes, no takeout boxes, no coffee cups
n Metal: no foil
Compost food scraps
Gardens offer us a hopeful perspective. “They give us a way to connect to something immediate here and now and watch it grow,” says Dr. Rupa Marya, a professor at the University of California San Francisco’s Medical School.
One of the best ways to bring your home garden to life is through the creation of healthy soil. Did you know that all the leftover food scraps create conditions conductive for life to grow? They can when you make them into compost.
Since food scraps from the kitchen can attract rodents in the backyard, it is best to begin composting using a food scrap composting method, rather than tossing them into a traditional, open-air pile.
Food digester method
One of the simplest ways to compost food scraps is in a sunken garbage can. The can should have a tight-fitting lid and holes punched into the sides and in the bottom.
A galvanized can works well for this project, you can also use a five-gallon bucket. Here is the step-by-step:
n Drill or punch about 20 drain holes that are 1/4-3/8 inch in diameter, in the bottom of the can.
n Drill 20 more holes in the sides of the can, but only in the lower third, which will be covered by soil.
n In a well-drained spot, dig about 15 inches deep and set the can into the hole. Then, push the soil back around the sides and tamp it down with your foot or a shovel.
n To get your digester ready for food scraps, gather shredded paper, dry leaves, or other chipped woody debris and layer it on the bottom of your digester, several inches thick.
n Follow this by sprinkling two to three cups of garden soil onto the brown materials. This “inoculates” your digester with all the oxygen-breathing microorganisms that encourage healthy, odorless decomposition.
n Your new digester is ready to use!
Collect food scraps, storing them in a container in your kitchen and once or twice a week, throw them into your food scrap digester.
A good way to keep fruit flies from getting into the bin is to layer the top with a thick piece of cut out cardboard or newspaper. Placing a handful of shredded paper or dried leaves atop each addition of food scraps will keep mold or odors from developing and help the food scraps to break down evenly.
No worms need to be added to your digester. They will find their way in through the holes and help the composting process. Depending on your household food habits, compost should be ready to harvest in 6-12 months.
Food waste for compost
Go for It:
n Fruits, vegetables, tops, and bottoms
n Rice and grains
n Eggshells
n Spent flowers
n Tea bags
n Coffee grounds and filters
n Cooked food without oil, dairy, or meat
No-Nos
n Meat and fish
n Dairy
n Bones
n Oils and butter
n Cooked food with oil, dairy, or meat
— For more information about home composting and recycling, contact Callie Martin, Skagit County Public Works Waste Reduction Recycling Education Specialist at calliem@co.skagit.wa.us or 360-416-1575 and visit the website www.skagitcounty.net/compost.
