About 2,000 bird-watchers went online Thursday for a tour of the Skagit Valley landscape that supports migratory birds including iconic bald eagles, trumpeter swans and snow geese.
They tuned in from throughout the state, as well as from at least 12 other states, two Canadian provinces and the Philippines.
They were there, as host Trina Bayard of Audubon Washington and nonprofit radio show BirdNote said, to learn about a bird-rich landscape that is in some ways unrivaled in the United States.
“All the distinct environments of the Skagit Valley really come together to support the diversity of birds that we see,” Bayard said.
Brenda Goldstein-Young, director of community outreach and events for KNKX that co-hosted the show with BirdNote, said the turnout was a record for the radio station’s digital public events.
Each winter, birds in the Skagit Valley include bald eagles that feast on salmon spawning in the upper Skagit River and waterfowl — including swans and geese — that are drawn to grain and potato crops in the lower river and its delta along Skagit Bay.
From as local as Mount Vernon to as far away as Florida, those who tuned in Thursday got to hear the chatter of massive flocks of snow geese, the flute-like call of bald eagles, and the namesake trumpet of trumpeter swans.
They also heard from Skagit Audubon Society President Jeff Osmundson, local tour guide Stephanie Fernandez and Dakota tribal storyteller Fern Naomi Renville.
Renville shared a story about a large migratory bird species not seen in Skagit Valley: the sandhill crane. Similar to the waterfowl drawn to Skagit Valley’s farms today, the cranes once ate corn planted by bands of the Dakota in what is today called the Midwest.
She said watching birds, from the sandhill cranes of the Midwest to the bald eagles of the Northwest, can teach us about our environment and ourselves.
“Humans, on the evolutionary scale, are so young — and birds are among our eldest elders and have so much to teach us,” Renville said.
Fernandez called the Skagit Valley “a magical place for birding” and shared the key differences between the white-feathered swans and geese that tend to congregate on and around Fir Island.
Snow geese are smaller birds, but gather in larger flocks. Swans are larger, with long necks and loud, distinctive calls.
Osmundson shared more insight on bald eagles, which — fun fact in a year of social distancing — have about 6-foot wingspans.
He also described a special sighting. When watching a single nest closely as winter turned to spring, he saw “little fuzzy eagle chick heads pop up.”
While eagles, swans and geese are thought of as the region’s iconic birds, they’re part of a larger cast of birds that make Skagit Valley home seasonally or year-round.
Others include great blue herons; a variety of hawks, falcons and owls; and an even wider variety of ducks, seabirds, shorebirds and songbirds.
Bayard said the resilience of birds and the completion of their annual migrations this winter brought her comfort during a tumultuous year. She and the three speakers said bird-watching can be therapeutic.
“Connecting to birds ... whether it’s a preserve or your backyard, can be really powerful,” Bayard said. “I would really encourage you all to tune into birds and into nature in ways that bring you joy.”
Osmundson said that rings truer than ever following a year many spent largely in isolation.
“Getting outside is where it’s at for revitalizing yourself,” he said.
