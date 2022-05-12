...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PDT this morning. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually ease throughout the
morning, but gale force gusts are still possible as the front
approaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media companies in the U.S., announced today that it has acquired billboards and certain other business support assets in Portland, Oregon and Clark County, Washington from Pacific Outdoor Advertising. The acquired advertising assets include 211 large-format static displays, 21 digital displays, 709 posters, and 15 walls. The transaction was fully funded using cash on hand.
Portland is a rapidly growing market, having moved from the 25th ranked Nielsen Designated Market Area ("DMA") to the 21st ranked DMA in just the last five years. This new OUTFRONT market represents the establishment of an urban-market foothold in the Pacific Northwest, and a significant expansion of OUTFRONT's inventory, which already includes billboards in the non-urban areas of Oregon and Washington.
"This acquisition is an exciting entry into a new market, adding high-quality metropolitan assets to augment the region's existing non-urban inventory. Our expansion into Portland also extends the company's presence on the west coast, which already includes assets in Eugene, San Francisco, Fresno, Los Angeles, and San Diego," said Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "We are excited to add these highly attractive billboards to our portfolio, as well as welcome 25 new employees to the OUTFRONT team. Together, we look forward to helping our clients reach the growing audiences of the Portland area."
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
