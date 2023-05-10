(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach)

 By Outreach

HubSpot CRM Platform Customers Can Now Harness Power of the Outreach Sales Execution Platform to Create and Close More Pipeline 

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today announced that customers can now seamlessly integrate data with the HubSpot CRM platform. Powered by HubSpot Operations Hub, the integration allows mutual customers to efficiently prospect, manage and close deals, in Outreach as it syncs Accounts, Contacts, Opportunities, and Activities between Outreach and HubSpot. 


