Sales Execution leader doubles down on its commitment to AI; Plans to preview significant new capabilities to its Sales Execution Platform at Explore+ on March 15

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today announced Smart Email Assist, a new feature integrating generative AI technology into the Outreach Sales Execution Platform. The move continues the company's commitment to leveraging AI technologies to dramatically improve the efficiency and productivity of B2B salespeople. Outreach will provide a preview of Smart Email Assist, along with additional significant new platform capabilities, at Explore+ on March 15, 2023.


