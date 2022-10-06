SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report analyzing overdose deaths in each state.
QuoteWizard found that over the last year more than 103,000 people have died of a drug-related overdose. Overdose deaths have been rising steadily since 2015 but they have skyrocketed in the last two years.
QuoteWizard found that overdose deaths have increased 4% in the last year and nearly 50% since 2019.
The report provides a detailed look at overdose deaths in each state. QuoteWizard found that overdose deaths vary significantly by state. Alaska has experienced a 44% increase in deaths over the last year, while deaths have declined by 31% in Virginia.
QuoteWizard also looked at the drugs most commonly involved in overdose deaths. The report found that opioids were involved in 71% of overdose deaths, followed by cocaine and psychostimulants.
The full report is available here:
Key findings:
