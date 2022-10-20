Protecting The Things People Care About™ (PRNewsfoto/PAC Worldwide)

 By PAC Worldwide

Thomas Parenteau Joins Global Flexible Packaging Leader

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PAC Worldwide has announced the hiring of Thomas Parenteau as its new president. He will join the company immediately, working closely with the executive leadership team and current president Steve Foster, who is retiring at the end of this year after a long and successful career. PAC Worldwide CEO Jim Boshaw made the announcement from the company's Seattle headquarters, where Mr. Parenteau will be based.

