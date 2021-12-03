SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive search process that spanned the globe, PAC Worldwide has announced the appointment of Matthew Konyn as the company's new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Konyn assumes the executive management role after serving as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at PAC.
He joined the Seattle-based company earlier this year after spending more than two decades in senior-level business operations and supply chain management positions in the automotive industry.
Mr. Konyn's management focus will remain on total integration of the company's global supply chain, including its manufacturing operations. His priority will be leveraging PAC's operational excellence in its plants to continue providing customer with products and services customized for their needs.
In making the announcement, PAC Worldwide President Steve Foster praised Mr. Konyn's contributions over the past year as he immersed himself in the company's business strategy as well as its culture.
"Matt has been instrumental in building a structure to drive cost reduction and improve overall operations efficiency," said Mr. Foster. "He has achieved significant progress on building our integrated supply chain, along with leading continuous process improvement initiatives that helped further our growth this year."
Mr. Konyn holds an MBA with a finance emphasis from Wayne State University in Michigan and earned his undergraduate degree at Northern Arizona University.
About PAC Worldwide
Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 2,000 team members through operations in the U.S., UK, Mexico, and Malaysia.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.