The native OEM platform provides fleets with greater flexibility, tools to boost efficiency and strengthen driver experience

BELLEVUE, Wash. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PACCAR and Platform Science announced today a new collaboration to integrate Platform Science's Virtual Vehicle™ in Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. Virtual Vehicle™ is an open OEM platform that enables fleets to access telematics, software solutions, real-time vehicle data, and third-party applications directly from their vehicles. With Virtual Vehicle™, Kenworth and Peterbilt customers will have access to a customizable platform that delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets, elevating their capabilities to innovate and utilize, manage and deploy digital applications.


